Expect more from DP Rigathi Gachagua’s dressing in future

“…in another three months, people will like what they see.”

As a country, please can we just get Rigathi Gachagua a stylist? 😭 — Captain. Enamored Gentleman Panache Extraordinaire (@VinieO) September 5, 2022

Great news for the Kenyan fashionistas! Expect Rigathi Gachagua, popularly known as Riggy G on the internet, to be better put together once he takes office.

It is a well-known fact among Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) that the Twitterati have been unimpressed by the Deputy President’s fashion sense since he came into the spotlight upon his appointment as William Ruto’s running mate. The unanimous consensus, since his election win alongside Ruto, has been the hope that the DP would get a better stylist once he comes into office.

Addressing those comments at his home ahead of the ceremony, the DP said that in 3 months, Kenyans would like what they see. Explaining his ‘lack of fashion sense’ the DP said he had no luxury to think about dressing while fearing for his life.

“People have raised questions about how I dress, but I want to tell them that I had no luxury to think about dressing. I was caring about my life, staying safe. But now that it is all over, in another 3 months, people will like what they see.”

Halafu stylist wa Dp elect ajikakamue haki. We have international internet wars we need to win in future 😂😂 — Mother Of Passports (@justrioba) August 15, 2022

KOT will perhaps be happy to hear this given their concerns about becoming an internet laughing stock. KOT are well-known for engaging in petty internet wars in which everything, including an unfashionable DP, could be used as ammunition in future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...