The Deputy Director of Meteorological Services Samuel Mwangi says the long rains season in Kenya will be poor.

The Weatherman says the concentration of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone that hangs over Tanzania is denying Kenya the much-needed moisture in form of rainfall.

Mwangi says the situation was further complicated by the development of the Tropical Cyclones in the Southern part of Africa that effectively pulled back the rain-bearing winds hence denying Kenya the much-needed rainfall.

“The seasonal rainfall onset was also expected to be timely over several parts of the country. However, a Tropical Cyclone known as “IDAI” located in the Mozambican Channel for several days has played a key role in delaying the northward movement of the rain-bearing Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone” said the weathermen.

He further warned that the long-rains season usually experienced between March through to April and May in Kenya is set to be shortened since the rains have not begun yet.

The Meteorologist noted that parts of Western Kenya are receiving rains although they are coming in low amounts, unlike earlier prediction.

He warned that the rainfall in Western Kenya in the form of short-lived storms is not good for farming.

Mwangi said the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone is re-establishing itself and some rains could be experienced towards the end of the month in the north of the country.

In the next one week, Central highlands, including Nairobi area are likely to experience mainly sunny intervals in the morning with light showers expected over few places between Tuesday and Friday.

The rest of the afternoons are expected to be sunny and the nights partly cloudy.