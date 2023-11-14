Expect sustained rains over the next week, says weatherman

The weatherman is predicting sustained rains over the next one week in a bleak forecast that could see those affected by floods endure more pain.

In the weekly weather update, Kenya meteorological services director Dr. David Gikungu notes that rainfall is expected to continue over most parts of the country while isolated storms are likely to occur in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern lowlands, the Coast and Northeastern Kenya.

“Moderate average daytime (maximum) temperatures of between 20 degrees Centigrade and 30 degrees Centigrade are expected over much of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley and the South-eastern lowlands. The same areas will also experience moderate average night-time (minimum) temperatures of between 10 degrees centigrade and 20 degrees centigrade.’’ Observes Gikungu.

According to Gikungu, rainfall continued to be recorded in most parts of the country over the last one week with isolated storms occurring in several counties including Makueni, Isiolo, Meru, Laikipia, Kitui, Machakos, Tharaka Nithi, Taita Taveta, Embu and Garissa.

According to the report, a decrease in rainfall amounts over the Coast, Northeastern and North-western Kenya was recorded over the period as compared to the previous week.

The latest forecast coming in the wake of devastation in parts of the country resulting from floods occasioned by ongoing rainfall experienced in most of the country.

The rains, blamed on the elnino phenomenon, have claimed the lives of at least 46 people with the government cautioning those in flood prone regions to move to safer grounds.