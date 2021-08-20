Government advices expectant, breastfeeding women to get vaccinated

The Ministry of Health has advised that pregnant and breastfeeding women should not shy away from getting the vaccine, as its potential benefits far outweigh the risks.

This is in consultation with the Kenya Medical Association and the Kenya Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, professional bodies with expertise on this population.

In a statement, the health ministry assured that : ”Our vaccinating staff have been advised not to turn away pregnant women or lactating mothers. Instead, they should be counselled and given the vaccine if they request for one, focusing on the potential benefits and unknown risks.”

The Ministry has been conducting Covid-19 vaccination campaign since March 2021, as an additional measure to fighting the pandemic that has resulted in the loss of over 4000 people so far. According to the ministry amongst these groups are pregnant women and lactating mothers. The health ministry says emerging evidence has shown that pregnant women are more likely to have severe Covid-19 disease compared to none pregnant women without the virus. ”Whereas there is limited data currently regarding Covid-19 vaccine safety in pregnant and breastfeeding women, we are cognizant of the fact that pregnancy poses increased susceptibility to severity of a disease.” Read the statement. Adding that: ”Besides, one of the best approaches to protect the infants is through passive placental antibody transfer, which provides the most efficient and direct protection to the newborn before an infant can be vaccinated.”

The Ministry of Health has also urged all Kenyans who are aged above 58 years, teachers, health workers, security officers, public servants and those aged 18 years with comorbid conditions not to hesitate taking up covid-19 vaccine that is offered nearest to them.