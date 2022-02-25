Expedite certification of new CBC classes, CS Magoha urges

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has instructed officers supervising construction of CBC classrooms to expedite their certification upon completion.

Speaking in Nyamira during inspection of the project, the CS directed the officers to work at the same pace by inspecting and certifying the project’s completion or risk removal from the process.

He warned that the government will not entertain empty classrooms because some officers were sitting on the completion certificates.

Magoha commended the completion rate achieved countrywide citing 99% and 72% for Garisa and Nyamira counties respectively.

Contractors working on the project will be paid through their Safaricom MPESA accounts to avert irregularities and ensure accountability.

The CS wished the candidates success and assured them of the government’s concern over their fears while preparing for the exams amid covid19 pandemic effects.

At the same time the CS urged the Teachers Service Commission to engage with Unions and withdraw a strike notice issued recently.