Expel external forces in Mandera town leaders urge National Govt

Elected leaders from Mandera County now want the National Government to intervene and expel external forces from Mandera County.

The leaders said there is a heavy presence of forces from the Regional Government of Jubaland and the Federal Government of Somalia in Mandera a situation that has created panic among residents.

The same ahs led to displacement of people in Bulla Customs, Bulla Garay, Bulla Mpya, Bulla Arabia, Bulla Busle and Border point 1 in Mandera town.

“We request the government to diffuse this tension and reassure the public of their safety and security. So far the situation taking shape in Mandera County is that of eroded public trust in their own government as a result of neglect, misplaced priority and putting the interest of external region over and above that of its own citizens.” The leaders said.

They say fallout between the Regional Government of Jubaland and the Federal Government of Somalia has seen the Federal Government take over the administrative and security control of the Border towns of Beled Hawo and Dolo.

This action has led to the complete displacement of Jubaland administration and its security forces who then crossed over into Kenyan’s territory.

On Monday 2nd of March the two forces attacked each other with unknown casualties on both sides but left 12 people injured in Mandera town due to stray bullets with one succumbing to injuries sustained.

The Mandera leaders say the unpredictability of the situation is extremely worrying for the population and as leaders they are dismayed by the lack of any meaningful engagement by National Security managers in the Country.

They have now appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to help contain the situation urgently to guarantee the safety and security of our population.

They further requested Cabinet Secretary for Devolution Hon Eugene Wamalwa to help with humanitarian Intervention for the hundreds of displaced persons in Mandera Town.