The Golden Raspberry awards which ‘recognises’ the worst films in Hollywood, has nominated Sylvester Stallone led action film, “Expendables 4”, with seven nominations.

Stallone is nominated for worst supporting actor, with co-star Megan Fox up for worst supporting actress.

Other nominees include The Exorcist: Believer and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, with five nominations each.

The Winnie the Pooh slasher film took advantage of the copyright for AA Milne’s classic tale expiring, and reimagined the characters of the Hundred Acre Wood as vicious serial killers.

It has been nominated for worst picture, worst screenplay and worst rip-off, while Pooh and Piglet are nominated as worst on-screen couple.

The Exorcist: Believer is not the only exorcism-themed film with nominations. Oscar winner Russell Crowe is in the worst actor category for his portrayal of Father Gabriele Amorth, a priest who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms, in The Pope’s Exorcist.

Described as the “ugly cousin to the Oscars”, the Razzies will reveal their winners the day before the Oscars in March.

Voted for by more than 1,000 Golden Raspberry Foundation members based in the US and abroad, there are nine Razzie categories including worst director, worst screenplay and worst prequel/remake/rip-off/sequel.

Expend4bles has been nominated for all of those categories.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is also nominated for worst sequel. Starring Harrison Ford for the final time as the archaeologist adventurer, the film flopped at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics.

Vin Diesel has made it onto the list for worst actor for the 10th Fast and Furious film, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods has four nominations, including one for Oscar winner Dame Helen Mirren for worst actress.

Other acclaimed actors to have won Razzies in the past include Leonardo DiCaprio, Eddie Redmayne, Ben Affleck, Halle Berry and Sandra Bullock.

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania also has four nominations, while four actors have double nominations – Fox, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Salma Hayek.

De Armas is nominated for worst actress and worst screen couple alongside Chris Evans for Ghosted, an action comedy that the Guardian awarded one star to, calling it “an industry-shaming worst”.

Hayek and Channing Tatum are also up for worst screen couple for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Fox is the only actor to be nominated for two different films – worst actress for Johnny & Clyde, and worst supporting actress for Expend4bles. She was also nominated for worst actress in 2022.

However, she has not been nominated as many times as Stallone, who has received his 16th nomination for worst actor.