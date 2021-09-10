Experts advice on health benefits of garlic

Garlic is not only known for its ability to make dishes and stews palatable but also for its wide medicinal and treatment value especially in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Dr Christine Wambua from Thika Level Five Hospital in Kiambu County says that garlic has a number of health benefits that cannot be taken for granted.

“Garlic purifies the blood, and it helps one to easily tackle the root cause of acne which of course is accompanied with drinking plenty of water,” she noted, “in addition, garlic will help cleanse and flush out toxins in the system, therefore assuring the users of a healthy body free of unwanted residues.”

According to the doctor, garlic is an anti-bacterial and anti-parasitic plant since it has been used as an antibiotic to treat bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections and studies suggest that diluted garlic extract helps children with tapeworm infections.

“Garlic also controls diabetes and its effectiveness can counter numerous side effects that can be a threat to harming the kidneys and contributing to heart disorder,” she continued.

“Oil extracted from garlic may protect diabetic patients from these side effects and therefore the need for more people to blend their food with the plant.

“Garlic helps in treating intestinal problems, for example, diarrhoea and dysentery among others and its role in dispelling worms are phenomenal,” she added that it helps treat infected wounds but it’s advisable to mix it with water since the undiluted extract can irritate the wound.

She concluded by saying garlic is attributed to increasing libido since it’s been proven to have certain aphrodisiac properties that enhance libido in both males and females.

Talking to KNA, Cyrus fundi a gym instructor in Thika at Majengo area who is also a health nutritionist concurred with the doctor. He however mentioned that many people have refused to consume the plant due to its foul smell saying they did not understand its medicinal properties.

“It is really hard to convince a number of people to eat it even though they are fully aware of its benefit” he regretted. He encouraged families to include it in their meals and assured them that “the smell of garlic should not make people overlook the health benefits of the plant.”

“As a nutritionist and gym instructor I can confidently advise that garlic lowers cholesterol levels since it contains allicin compound and effectively prevents cholesterol from oxidizing, therefore it is advisable for high cholesterol individuals to include garlic in their daily diet and meals,” he concluded.

Garlic which is originally a native of Central Asia and northern eastern Iran has long been used as a traditional medicine worldwide. It can be dried, grounded and used as a powder or crashed and used while fresh or can be chewed.