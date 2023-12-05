Experts back soil policy to enhance Kenya’s food security

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has come up with a raft of measures in reducing the use of agrochemicals in protecting food systems.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya Food Systems and Land Use Action Plan 2024-2030, Principal Secretary for Crop Development and Research Paul Ronoh said there is need to maximize on production and this is through healthy soil which equates to healthy, safe and nutritious foods

“The government has put up a Soil Management Policy to address issues on soil, water and environmental management and soil management technology development and fertilizer development and investment to ensure that the soil structure and texture is fit for agriculture,” said Ronoh.

According to the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) food insecurity remains a challenge since 25 billion tones of fertile soils is lost annually and it is imperative to work with stakeholders to improve the soil health for sustainable food systems which will ensure food and nutritional security as well as increase productivity.

The action plan will focus on five key issues including, healthy diets, productive and regenerative agriculture, protecting and restoring nature, food loss and waste and youth and social inclusion in harnessing the technology in addressing food and land use issues in the country.

The aim is achieve a sustainable food and land use systems.

“We need to change the farming system, use fertilizers that do not cause soil acidity and those that support healthy soil management. There has been an increase in the production of maize this year from 25 Million bags to 61 Million bags due to the fertilizers that we have introduced in the market. Farmers have also been advised to use the required and quality seeds because that is the root of everything,” added Ronoh.

In order to improve on value addition, the ministry aims to bring services closer to farmers through provision of information and knowledge, provide them with farm inputs and tapping into climate –smart technologies