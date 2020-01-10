Experts dispatched to Garissa to ascertain lethal goat disease

A team of veterinary officers has been dispatched to Lagdera and Balambala sub-counties in Garissa County to ascertain a strange goat disease that has allegedly killed over a hundred goats in the area.

The areas have for the past one week been invaded by the desert locusts which locals fear might be the cause of the strange livestock disease.

A report indicated that over a hundred goats have died after being struck by a strange disease associated with locust invasion in Lagdera and Balambala sub-counties in Garissa County.

Subsequently, team of crop experts and veterinary officers in the region have been dispatched to the area to investigate on fact finding mission over the disease.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking with the team, locals claimed if the situation continues unchecked, the green vegetation that sprouted as a result of the heavy rains could be lost within weeks resulting in an early drought situation.

They continue to express fear the county risks losing huge parcels of pasture land if the menace is not contained. They claimed Balambala alone which is the latest over 17000 actress of pastures land and green vegetation have been destroyed.

They further lamented since the aerial spray started last week, the planes are only concentrated in Wajir and Mandera despite Garissa also being affected.

Elsewhere, Busia Deputy Governor and migratory pests specialist Moses Mulomi has warned of the dangers posed by desert locusts that have invaded five counties to the country’s food security and the economy.

The Mulomi urged Regional Desert Locusts Control Organization to contain the fast moving pests.