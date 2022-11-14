Experts urge farmers to leverage technology to cope with climate change

Farmers across the country have been urged to leverage technology and mechanized agriculture to maximize production as well as increase the quality of their produce as a way of coping with climate change that has resulted in historical drought.

Agricultural experts insist that for improved accuracy, decreased wastage and boosted production, farmers must embrace the use of modern farming technologies.

For better yields, farming experts further noted the need for frequent soil testing to enable farmers to get the correct soil acidity and notice when their soil is running low on nutrients.

Experts led by Dennis Mureithi an agronomist and Derrick Ngige who is also the CEO and founder of Finer Consultancy stated that regular soil tests ensure that farmers are warned in real-time about soil degradation and nutrient deficiency, giving them the opportunity to mitigate such problems expeditiously.

Even with the lower cost of fertilizer, the experts warned that production will remain at the lowest level unless farmers agree to sample the nature of their soil for application of the right input.

For food security in a country that has been suffering from harsh climatic changes which have grossly affected production, Mureithi further rooted for adoption of new crop irrigation systems that consume less water but satisfactorily moisten crops.

Mureithi says with unpredictable rains we need to maximize use of the little water available by growing as much food as possible as a nation.

Speaking at Kimunyu village in Gatundu South, the experts also called on farmers to embrace organic farming saying Kenyan soil is already exhausted from excessive use of synthetic fertilizer from the colonial period.

They regretted that in Kenya, only two percent of farmers apply fertilizers correctly while 46 percent overuse the farming input. The rest are reported to be underusing fertilizers.

To help farmers determine the nature of their soil, Derrick Ngige, a final year mechanical engineering student at Kenyatta University has invented Shamba Assistant, a soil testing system that accurately gives farmers information about their soil in less than 15 minutes.

Ngige warns that while most farmers skip the soil testing process in their practices, the critical process that should also involve the opinion of an expert can help double production.

The experts advised farmers in the wake of biting hunger that has seen thousands of livestock die besides leaving tens of Kenyans suffering from malnutrition.

Also, they noted the need to maximize available space with technologies like multistorey garden that multiplies your production ten times, following aggressive uptake of agricultural land by real estate, hence the country will be nutrition and food secure.

