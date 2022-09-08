Explainer: What happens during first sitting of Parliament

The two houses of parliament have officially commenced their sittings.

In line with the Standing Orders of the Senate and the National Assembly in the first sitting, the clerks read the notification of the President as published in the gazette and the procedure to be followed in oath-taking guided by the order of precedence.

The first business shall be the swearing-in of the members, who will then elect a Speaker. The clerks shall preside over the events.

They will then lay a list of the names of the persons elected as members on the table and administer the Oath or Affirmation of Office.

The swearing-in of the MPs is guided by Article 74 of the Constitution. It provides that no person shall assume or perform any functions of the office of an MP before taking and subscribing to the oath or affirmation of office.

After this, the MPs will elect their respective Speakers.

Among the main contenders from both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza coalitions are former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, former Speaker Kenneth Marende, and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi.

Upon taking his oath, the Speaker shall notify the members of the place, date and time of the opening of Parliament, which shall not be more than 30 days after the first sitting.

We're all set for the inception of the National Assembly of the 13th Parliament.

The sittings have been preceded by the orientation of the elected members held separately.

Requirements

One must garner two-thirds or 233 of the 349 members of the National Assembly and 45 of the 67 Senators to be elected speaker.

If none achieves the threshold, the one who receives a simple majority in the second-round wins.

The Standing Orders require one to secure the signatures of at least 20 MPs to back their candidacy.

Provide a letter from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) showing that the candidate is qualified to be elected as a Member of Parliament and that the candidate is not such a member.

The aspirants are also required to furnish Parliament with their educational background and certificate and other relevant supporting documents in line with Article 99(2) of the Constitution.

Other circumstances when the position of the speaker or deputy can fall vacant include,

If the office holder, as a member of the relevant House, vacates office under Article 103;

If the relevant House so resolves by resolution supported by the votes of at least two-thirds of its members; or

If the office holder resigns from office in a letter addressed to the relevant House

Order of Precedence during Swearing in

The order of precedence in both houses will be members with the longest cumulative period of service then the rest. In the National Assembly, a member-elect who has served as a Speaker before shall be given priority. This will be followed by the leader of the majority party, leader of the minority party or Deputy Speaker, members with disabilities and members-elect with the longest cumulative period of service in the House. Order paper

Additional information from the National Assembly

