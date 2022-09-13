Explainer: What happens during the swearing-in ceremony?

The swearing in of the President-elect shall be conducted in a public ceremony held in the capital city in accordance with Article 141 of the Constitution.

The swearing-in ceremony of President-elect William Ruto is taking place today (Tuesday) at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani after the Supreme Court upheld his election victory.

The court dismissed a petition by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that challenged the declaration of Dr Ruto as President-elect after the August 9 General Election.

The swearing in will be conducted under the law with Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua also taking an oath on the same day.

Things you need to know

Assumption of office of President

According to the constitution,

1) The swearing in of the President-elect shall be in public before the Chief Justice, or, in the absence of the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice.

(2) The President-elect shall be sworn in on the first Tuesday following–

(a) the fourteenth day after the date of the declaration of the result of the presidential election, if no petition has been filed under Article 140; or

(b) the seventh day following the date on which the court renders a decision declaring the election to be valid, if any petition has been filed under Article 140.

(3) The President-elect assumes office by taking and subscribing the oath or affirmation of allegiance, and the oath or affirmation for the execution of the functions of office, as prescribed in the Third Schedule.

(4) Parliament shall by legislation provide for the procedure and ceremony for the swearing-in of a President-elect.

2. Election and swearing in of Deputy President

According to the constitution,

(1) Each candidate in a presidential election shall nominate a person who is qualified for nomination for election as President, as a candidate for Deputy President.

(2) For the purposes of clause (1), there shall be no separate nomination process for the Deputy President and Article 137 (1) (d) shall not apply to a candidate for Deputy President.

(3) The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission shall declare the candidate nominated by the person who is elected as the President to be elected as the Deputy President.

(4) The swearing in of the Deputy President-elect shall be before the Chief Justice or, in the absence of the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice and in public.

(5) The Deputy President-elect assumes office by taking and subscribing–

(a) the oath or affirmation of allegiance; and

(b) the oath or affirmation for the execution of the functions of office, as prescribed in the Third Schedule.

(6) The term of office of the Deputy President shall run from the date of the swearing in of the Deputy President, and shall end–

(a) when the person next elected President at an election under Article 136 (2)(a) is sworn in;

(b) on the Deputy President assuming the office of President; or

(c) on resignation, death or removal from office of the Deputy President.

(7) The Deputy President may resign from office at any time by notice, in writing, addressed to the President and the resignation shall take effect on the date and at the time specified in the notice, if any, or if a date is not specified, at noon on the day after the notice is delivered.

(8) A person shall not hold office as Deputy President for more than two terms.

3. So what happens during the swearing ceremony?

a) Taking of oath and signing of certificate of inauguration

(1) The President-elect shall, during the swearing in ceremony, take and subscribe the oath or affirmation of allegiance and the oath or affirmation for the execution of the functions of office in accordance with Article 141 of the Constitution.

(2) The oath or affirmation under subsection (1) shall be administered to the President-elect by the Chief Registrar before the Chief Justice, or, in the absence of the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice, not earlier than 10.00 am and not later than 2.00 pm, save that the Deputy Chief Justice shall undertake the task only in circumstances where the Chief Justice is incapacitated.

(3) Upon taking or subscribing to the oath or affirmation under subsection (1), the President shall sign a certificate of inauguration in the presence of the Chief Justice or in the absence of the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice.

b) Handing over of instruments of power and authority

(1) Upon signing the certificate of inauguration, the outgoing President shall hand over to the President the following instruments of power and authority—

(a) a sword; and

(b) the Constitution.

(2) The provisions of this section shall not apply where the incumbent is re-elected into office.

c) Swearing in of the Deputy President-elect

The Deputy President-elect shall take and subscribe to the oath or affirmation of allegiance and oath or affirmation for the execution of the functions of office in accordance with Article 148 of the Constitution.

d) Inauguration speech

The President shall, upon the swearing in of the Deputy President elect, give an inauguration speech to the nation.

Click here to read the–> ASSUMPTION OF THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENT ACT

Kenyans from all walks of life have already arrived and at least 20 Heads of State and 2,500 VIPs are also expected to grace the event.

Kenyans brave cold weather to witness the swearing in of Kenya's fifth President.#TheGreatKBC #ThisIsKBC ^RW pic.twitter.com/nH49AkuSsS — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) September 13, 2022

Among the leaders who have arrived is H.E Cleophas Sipho Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Swaziland accompanied by First Lady Ms. Lomvula Dlamin.

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi, H.E. Maja Gojkovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information in the Republic of Serbi, H.E Mr. Christian Wulff, Former President of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Republic of South Africa Deputy President H.E. Mr David Mabuza and H.E. Mr Juan Antonio, Minister of Foreign Security, Equitorial Guinea

Others include, H.E Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, Rwanda President H.E. Paul Kagame, H.E. Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles, H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, the Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, H.E. Malik Agar, Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, H.E Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan and H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique.

This morning, H.E. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Azali Assoumani, President of Comoros, H.E. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, Guinea Bissau President H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embaló , H.E Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi, President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic H.E Brahim Ghali have also arrived.