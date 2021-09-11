Exploring the foothills of Mount Kenya

The team also learns more about the Ameru culture and get up to one of Africa’s big five.

This week on Zurura, the show starts in Mount Kenya, the highest mountain in Kenya and the second-highest in Africa, after Kilimanjaro. The highest peaks of the mountain are Batian, Nelion and Point Lenana. At the base of the mountain in Meru county, the team meets the young founders of Discover Mount Kenya.

Also in this episode, we learn more about wildlife conservation and visit a sanctuary where we meet one of Africa’s big fives, the rhino.

Additionally, we also learn more about the Ameru people. The name “Meru” refers to both the people and the region, which for many years was the only administrative unit. In 1992, the Greater Meru was divided into three administrative units: Meru Central, Nyambene, and Tharaka-Nithi (Tharaka and Meru South). We also learn more about their culture, practices and traditions.

“Zurura” airs every Friday at 8 PM only on KBC. Watch the full episode here.