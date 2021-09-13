Expo 2020 Dubai hands over the Kenya Pavilion to CS Maina

The Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Betty Maina has Monday officially received the Kenya pavilion at the EXPO 2020 Dubai.

The pavilion which is one of the most innovative and technology-driven is among the 192 country pavilions that will be participating at the EXPO 2020 Dubai, scheduled from 1st October 2021- 31st March 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“This for us is a great opportunity to show the world we are here, and we are forced to reckon with. It is a clear testimony that Kenya is ready to join the league of Nations to collaborate, exhibit, showcase and sell to the world products that are truly and authentically Kenyan. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the UAE Government for supporting Kenya’s participation by providing a sponsorship package that catered for the design and construction of the Kenya pavilion. Kenya is ready to do business with the world in this greatest show of all times,” CS Maina.

During the EXPO, Kenya will showcase trade and investment opportunities aligned to the Big Four Development Agenda: Manufacturing, Food Security, Universal Healthcare and Affordable Housing for all. The country’s development agenda is aligned to the EXPO theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”.

The Kenya pavilion is strategically located to the UAE pavilion that is in a shape of a falcon in flight.

Kenya’s pavilion is themed “Feel the Energy” a representation of the dynamic spirit, love, innovative thirst and patriotic energy elicited by the Kenyan people in building Brand Kenya.

Kenya will leverage this global expo to showcase its Trade, Investment and Tourism opportunities to the world, including visitors to the Kenya Pavilion and the UAE business community.

It is hoped that this initiative will go a long way in enhancing the country’s efforts of consolidating and diversifying its market share in the UAE market.

The pavilion will not only take the visitors on a journey around Kenya’s greatest assets but will also highlight its economic potential in various sectors including; Technology & innovation, Manufacturing, infrastructure, hospitality education among others.

From the Pavilion, Kenya will showcase its economic diversification, beyond what it has been traditionally known for. The country will showcase its potential as a leading exporter of goods, services, talent, innovation, and its rich culture.

“Kenya has lined up several activities during the 6 months Expo, which include celebrations of our culture and heritage through music and film, Business Match Making and B2B meetings through a Trade and Investment Forum that will bring together Dubai and Kenyan business people, distribution of one million rose flowers during valentine’s day on February 14th 2022 and a Kenya cultural extravagance, among other planned activities. Thematic months have also been planned to heighten Kenya’s participation and attract visitors to the Kenya Pavilion and the country at large. Our Unique selling point: Kenya is the Land of unlimited possibilities. We, therefore, look forward to showcasing these opportunities to the world” Commissioner-General- Kenya, Dr Wilfred Marube.

The Expo 2020 Dubai will provide an opportunity for Kenya to diversify and consolidate its exports to the UAE and the Middle East.

Key among the products is horticulture (fruits and vegetables), coffee, tea, meat and meat products, logistics, flowers, edible nuts, tourism, and sports services, among others.

The Expo will also present the possibility for Kenyan companies to consolidate market share in the UAE and also establish new distribution channels for the neighbouring countries in the Middle East.

Kenya’s exports to UAE have been growing but in a fluctuating pattern over the last five years. This stood at US$ 305million in 2016 and US$324million in 2020.

Kenya commands a competitive export sector that can meet any opportunity arising in the world.

The United Arab Emirates portends an opportunity to increase Kenyan exports of products that already have a global comparative advantage, and hence competitiveness. Exports as a country to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region have been in the environment of 555 million Dollars which is a mere 0.11% market share of the potential 525 billion Dollars of the region’s total imports.

Kenya is therefore looking at this Expo as a platform to make inroads and grow exports, attract investment inflows, and increase tourism arrivals from the region to our country.

“The UAE market is a significant market, considering its strategic location as a point of entry to the Gulf region and a distribution hub of goods and services to the entire world. We call upon our local exporters to exploit this market for its potential to do business. The Expo will be a steppingstone to consolidate Kenya as a gateway for global trade and investment” CS Maina.

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency is the Responsible National Authority (RNA), spearheading Kenya’s participation while positioning it as a land of unlimited opportunities.