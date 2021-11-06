Expo 2020 Dubai: Kenya participates in 6th Global Business Forum

Kenya participated in the 6th Global Business Forum dubbed GBF Africa 2021 that was organized by Dubai Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

The 2-day event whose theme was “Transformation Through Trade” was attended by more than 1000 delegates from over 55 countries.

The Kenya delegation at the forum was led by David Osiany, Cabinet Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development as well as key representatives from Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, MOITED, Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Fresh Produce Consortium, among others.

The forum which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took place on 13th and 14th October 2021 and hosted a record 550 bilateral meetings between African and UAE investors.

Commenting on the event, H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber, revealed that 24,800 African companies are now registered with Dubai Chamber, marking a 15.5% increase compared to 2019 and reflecting the forum’s growing reputation as a leading platform for establishing economic partnerships and strengthening trade relations.

During the forum, Dubai Chamber issued a whitepaper titled Untapped opportunity: Deeping trade and investment between sub-Sahara Africa and the GCC, conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit, which shed light on vast untapped business potential in Africa.

According to the report, the UAE accounted for 88% of investment from the GCC to Sub-Sahara Africa between January 2016 and July 2021, or $1.2 billion.

Fintech, healthcare, agriculture, and e-commerce were identified in the report as high-potential sectors where business leaders see revenues expanding in 2022.

Around 90% of surveyed executives said they expect fintech to see the most growth in 2022, followed by healthcare (89%) and agriculture and food (87%).

GBF Africa offered businessmen and investors valuable insights and up-to-date information on a plethora of promising investment opportunities.

The forum also helped facilitate cooperation between business communities in Africa and the UAE to help African companies benefit from Dubai’s experience in building an integrated digital economy rooted in cutting-edge technologies.