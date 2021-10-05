Expo 2020 Dubai: Lord Mayor of the City of London visits the Kenya Pavilion

The Kenya Pavilion Monday hosted the Rt Hon William Russel the 692nd Lord Mayor of the City of London.

The Lord Mayor was accompanied by the Mayoress Hilary Chaplin, the incoming Lord Mayor, Vincent Keaveny who will step into the role on November 12th, 2021, among other dignitaries from the City of London and the UK Pavilion.

Kenya’s delegation was led by the Consul General to Dubai, His Excellency, Ambassador Peter Mwendwa HSC, Commissioner General Kenya Pavilion and CEO Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) Dr Wilfred Marube, KEPROBA Board Directors Leah Aywah and Veronicah Okoth among other Kenya Pavilion staff.

The visit at the side-lines of the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai aims at strengthening Kenya’s relations with the UK.

The Mayor commended Kenya on its achievements in the education, technology, infrastructure, manufacturing and Tourism sectors, noting the progress made so far in ensuring the growth of the country’s economy.

He acknowledged the long historical ties between UK and Kenya, which have strengthened and deepened the social economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

The Lord Mayor also commended the country’s strides in wildlife conservation and the unique tourism offerings visitors to Kenya can enjoy.

The Lord Mayor received an authentic Kenyan name, “Kipkorir” which means “born at dawn”, from a unique feature of the Kenya Pavilion that allows visitors to get a digital Kenyan passport and a local name.

The Lord Mayor RT Hon. William Russel is an international ambassador for the UK’s financial and professional services sector, he also heads the City of London Corporation, the governing body of the Square Mile dedicated to a vibrant and thriving City, supporting a diverse and sustainable London within a globally successful UK.

The Lord Mayor’s visit comes months after Kenya and UK signed an Economic Partnership Agreement that will ensure that all companies operating in Kenya can continue to benefit from duty-free access to the UK market.

It will support jobs and economic development in Kenya, as well as avoid possible disruption to UK businesses who will be able to continue to import Kenyan products duty and quote free, such as fresh vegetables and flowers.

Kenya is one of the largest economies in East Africa and an important trading partner for the UK.

The UK market accounts for 43% of total exports of vegetables from Kenya as well as at least 9% of cut flowers, and this agreement will support Kenyans working in these sectors by maintaining tariff-free market access to the UK.

Top goods imports to the UK from Kenya last year were tea, coffee and spices (Ksh 18 billion); vegetables (Ksh 11.7 billion); and cut flowers (Ksh 8 billion).