Expo: KISE targets to enhance assistive devices access among leaners

The Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) is targeting to increase availability of assistive devices among learners with disability in Kenya.

Through the African Expo on Specialized Learning Materials, Assistive Devices and Technology slated for next month, the institute will provide a platform for manufacturers, users and suppliers to engage in a bid to create awareness of various assistive technologies in enhancing the inclusion of persons with disability.

“The devices alleviate challenges arising from limitations imposed by special needs and disability which include physical skills, cognitive ability, communication and difficulty in activities of daily living,” said KISE Director, Dr Norman Kiogora.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 2.5 billion people across the world require at least one assistive device. This is further projected to rise to 3.5 billion by 2050.

KISE says despite efforts by governments and other stakeholders to provide assistive devices, technology and other specialized learning materials, access has been inhibited by high cost of the devices, availability, inability to meet user needs, environmental conditions, safety, durability and lack of local after-sales support.

The institute now targets to help address these challenges through the expo which will bring together manufacturers, innovators and distributors to showcase specialized learning materials, assistive devices and technology.

The expo will also expose users to available solutions regarding specialized learning materials, assistive devices and technology for persons with special needs and disabilities.

“Access to appropriate, effective assistive technology can create a paradigm shift in the education of learners with special needs with disabilities in addition to promoting their independence,” added Dr Kiogora.

KISE further targets to establish partnerships and networks for the production, provision, supply and distribution of specialized learning materials, assistive devices and assistive technology.

The two-day expo which will end on September 6, 2024 will similarly focus on among others, financial and strategic aspects of resourcing for specialized learning resources, assistive devices and technology, policies that govern provision production, distribution and supply of specialised learning materials, assistive devices and technology in different countries and exploring the role of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things in creating more inclusive environments.