Extended Breastfeeding: Nurturing health beyond the first six months

First marked in 1992, World Breastfeeding Week was started to generate public awareness and support for breastfeeding. This year’s theme was centred around recognizing breastfeeding mums by ensuring they are seen and heard through sharing relatable human experiences about breastfeeding and the importance of multi-level support.

Notwithstanding the concerted efforts in educating mothers on the importance of breastfeeding especially for infants, there remains a widespread myth that exclusive breastfeeding causes sagging breasts when in reality, factors like aging and hormonal changes during menopause have a much bigger impact. It is essential to dispel these misconceptions because they often discourage mothers from breastfeeding. The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF strongly recommend that mothers exclusively breastfeed for the first six months. Unfortunately, only 60% of Kenyan children are exclusively breastfed, falling short of the global target of 70% by 2030.

Building on this, research from the National Library of Medicine in 2022 indicates that less than 40% of infants under six months of age are exclusively breastfed worldwide. In sub-Saharan Africa, the situation is even more concerning, as malnutrition among children is prevalent, with only about 37% of infants in this age group being exclusively breastfed.

Alarmingly, countries like Chad and Sierra Leone report rates below 5%, underscoring the urgent need for increased support and education around breastfeeding practices. This gap highlights the importance of addressing barriers to breastfeeding and fostering a culture that prioritizes the health and well-being of both mothers and their infants.

When embarking on the breastfeeding journey, many mothers find themselves navigating cracked nipples, sleepless nights, and lengthy nursing sessions without a clear timeline for how long they plan to continue. As breastfeeding becomes more comfortable for both mother and child, the question of when to wean often arises. Concepts such as “extended breastfeeding” surface, prompting curiosity about feeding toddlers and older children.

Breastfeeding is more than just a source of nourishment; it is a nurturing practice that yields an array of benefits for both mothers and their children. As society increasingly acknowledges the profound impact of early childhood nutrition and emotional connections, the advantages of extended breastfeeding stand out as essential for health and well-being. From enhancing maternal health to promoting emotional bonding, the benefits are both significant and multifaceted.

For mothers, extended breastfeeding lowers the risk of serious health issues, including breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure, and these protective effects accumulate the longer they breastfeed. For children, breast milk is rich in antibodies that help combat infections, tailoring its composition based on the baby’s needs through interactions with their saliva. This dynamic adaptation contributes to reduced rates of asthma, ear infections, and respiratory illnesses.

Additionally, it provides an accessible source of comfort, soothing infants when they are upset or scared, while also being a convenient and nutritious supplement as children transition to solid foods. This ease of access, coupled with the economic advantage of being more affordable than formula in the long run, makes breastfeeding a vital choice for families seeking to promote health and well-being.

Extended breastfeeding can also present challenges. Mothers may face difficulties in weaning, social stigma, and potential impacts on their nutritional health. Additionally, prolonged breastfeeding can sometimes influence the mother-child relationship, leading to feelings of isolation. It becomes crucial for mothers to find a balance that supports their own well-being while nurturing their child.

Section 29 of the Kenyan Constitution entitles female workers to three months of maternity leave, but this policy doesn’t align with medical advice, which recommends exclusive breastfeeding for at least six months. However, while many employees in the formal sector enjoy these benefits, a significant number of women, especially in the informal sector, remain without adequate support. This misalignment places immense pressure on mothers who now must juggle their professional responsibilities while ensuring their infants receive essential nourishment.

Despite the mandate to establish lactation stations in workplaces, many organizations have yet to comply, leaving numerous mothers without the essential facilities needed to breastfeed or express milk. This lack of support significantly hampers their ability to provide crucial nourishment to their babies.

The introduction of the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill 2024 introduces legal requirements for employers, emphasizing the need for supportive environments for breastfeeding mothers. This legislation not only seeks to encourage employers to create such spaces but also to help working mothers effectively balance their job responsibilities with their important role in caring for their children.

By cultivating these supportive environments, we can enhance the health and well-being of both mothers and their infants, ultimately benefiting families and society as a whole.

Eunice Munyingi is the Nairobi Region – Hospital Cluster Manager, Nairobi Women’s Hospital