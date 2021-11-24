Extra stages introduced per category at the upcoming 4by4 Challenge

A total of 30 drivers have confirmed taking part in the upcoming 4by4 Challenge set to take place in November 27-28 at the Champagne Park in Kipeto,Kajiado County.

According to organisers led by Clerk of Course Harry Thuku,the event has attracted much interest from participants ahead of Christmas festivities.

“To make the event more competitive, we have decided to introduce 3 extra stages per category and we promise all those seeking to participate a fantastic competition.Everyone is looking forward to the event and as organizers we will obviously stage an admirable championship” he said.

Team Wazimu are expected to continue with their heroic exploits at the weekend affair despite the sunny weather.

Experienced driver Dipak Kerai said the team is well prepared for the event,and besides going for ultimate prizes they will also entertain the spectators expected to attend.

“It is about fun besides competing for available prizes.Weather is hot but just like the organizers said,they will wet the stages and that will really help us produce positive results.The car is in good shape and our rivals should get worried because we promise to give them a run for their money” remarked Dipak.

The event has been categorized into three classes for beginners who will run on standard 4×4 cars with basic safety requirements, intermediates who must have roll-cages and helmets and the experts who will be entering properly built cars with bucket seats.

The offroad spectacle that captures the competitive spirit of motorsport enthusiasts will reignite a battle well known to be the true test of man and machine versus the elements.

The championship which takes place in different locations especially in Kipeto where the roads or tracks are un-surfaced with mud, gravel,rocks,riverbeds and water filled pools has continued to draw big attention from the petrol heads, adventure and outdoor lovers in Kenya.

The challenges are an exciting spectacle having originated in Britain in the late 1800s and has gained inroads in the country with local enthusiasts of the sport now pushing it to be professionalised in the future.