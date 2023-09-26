Extreme sports boost Koth Biro with ksh 200,0000

Extreme Sports Limited has announced its partnership with Koth Biro Soccer Tournament in a bid to help narturing talents.

The deal which was sealed on Tuesda will see Etreme Sports pump ksh 200,000, as a donation to go towards organising this year’s event of Kothibiro as part of its 20th annivesary celebrations.

This collaboration brings together two entities dedicated to promoting sports excellence and fostering community engagement at the grassroots level.

The Koth Biro Tournament has a rich history dating back to the 1970s.

It was originally founded as a way to keep young men off the streets and give them an opportunity to showcase their soccer skills.

Over the years, it has grown into a beloved event that attracts players and spectators from all corners of the sporting community.

CEO of Extreme Sports reiterated his support to grassroots teams through a donation of 200,000 Shillings towards the prize money kitty.

The winner is to get Ksh.100,000 while

the 1st runner up is guaranteed 70,000 and third placed team getting 30,000.

Through our sponsorship of the Koth Biro tournament, we intend to empower local football clubs and players by providing the necessary support where possible.

We believe in the power of sports in transforming lives, and by supporting local communities, we hope to inspire others to do the same.