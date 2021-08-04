Eye on 2022: Mudavadi upbeat after conclusion of ANC grassroots polls

With the next general elections fast approaching, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi is high-spirited about his chances of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mudavadi’s self-assurance emanating from the conclusion of grassroots elections by his party. In the recent exercise, ANC says it spread its network wider, successfully conducting polls in 27 out of the 47 counties.

The former Deputy Prime Minister (2008-2013) lauded the exercise saying the new lineup of grassroots officials will help the national secretariat in strategizing for the nationwide campaign ahead of the 2022 polls.

“We need to consolidate our vision for it to have a focus. We want to beat our opponents with strategy on the ground. Soon we will be launching our manifesto and this is the reason why this exercise was key to the party.” Said Mudavadi.

Speaking after receiving a report on the polls, the ANC leader commended the party’s National Elections Board for a ‘job well done’ at a time most political outfits have been shying away from conducting own polls as directed by the Registrar of Political Parties.

“We have seen many political parties abandoning the process of conducting party elections. ANC wants to set the best example for posterity. We want to be a party that is known on actions and not mere talk. We want Kenyans to take us seriously. Moving forward we have to evaluate every step we are taking.” Said Mudavadi

The Elections Board Chairman Salim Busaidy says the party decided to conduct elections to the lowest level of representation – Ward level, in more than half of the counties, so as to give the party a national outlook.

“Our assessment of the whole exercise which was conducted in July this year shows tremendous improvement from our previous undertakings. This is a clear indicator that we are consolidating our support base across the country.” Said Busaidy

He says giving ANC a new set of officials in the party’s branches, is a sign of growth.

“These are the people who will help us in selling the brand Musalia Mudavadi across Kenya. We have emphasized to them that we are going for the Presidency nothing short of this.” Said Busaidy

And in a fresh bid to reinvigorate the party, Mudavadi also reiterated the need to bring on board more women and youth to ANC ranks. He challenged the newly elected officials to work around the clock to ensure that the membership grows, which in turn impacts the party’s popularity.

Mudavadi also used the occasion to rally Kenyans who have not registered as voters to enlist in readiness for the upcoming elections.

At the same time, the ANC leader disclosed that the party is working on harmonization of the rules of nomination with a view of having free, fair, and transparent grassroots nominations for various positions ahead of 2022 polls.

“We need to take our place forcefully in this country. ANC is a party that stands for serious economic improvement in our country.” He said