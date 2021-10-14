All eyes are on the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority as it reviews fuel prices.

Kenyans are waiting with bated breath to see the directions the fuel prices will take for the next one month.

EPRA is under serious public pressure to lower the cost of the commodity even as global oil prices surged last month on account of suppressed production and soaring demand due to the recovery of the global economy.

Kenyans are still reeling in shock following a 6 percent increase in fuel prices last month as the government dropped subsidies that had suppressed local pump prices.

Super petrol, diesel, and kerosene went up to Ksh 134.72, Ksh 115.60, and Ksh 110.82 per liter respectively, in Nairobi.

The record-high prices have pushed up the cost of production in the country.

Thursday, all eyes are on the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority as it moves to review this month’s prices, expected out in the afternoon.

Petroleum analysts say fuel prices are expected to go up due to the sharp rise in crude prices and the depletion of cash for the monthly fuel subsidy which is used to stabilize fuel prices.

Global Oil prices have climbed above 80 dollars a barrel hitting their highest level in three years. Brent crude, the international benchmark, has risen to as much as $83.18, the most since October 2018.

The analysts further say unless the National treasury provides emergency cash to subsidize the rising crude oil costs, Kenyans should brace themselves for hard times.

Wednesday the National Assembly Finance Committee recommended a 50% cut in petroleum development levy charged on super petrol and diesel.

The committee is also proposing a reduction in petroleum companies’ profits by three shillings from the current 12 shillings a liter.