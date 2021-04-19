Ezekiel Mutua weighs in on Embarambara’ dramatics.

You many not know him by name but you have definitely come across his theatrics. He goes by the stage name Embarambamba and he is a Kisii gospel artiste. Christopher Musioma as he is known by hi government names is known for his wild dancing styles that include running, hanging on tree branches and rolling in mud. But Kenya Film and Classification Board chairman is concerned about him.

In a recent TV interview, Embarambamba said that he has got to perform the theatrics in order to fend for his family, and asked for the president’s financial support. His sentiments seems to have caught the attention of Ezekiel Mutua who addressed the matter on his Twitter: “I have a feeling that Embarambara is a danger to himself and that his fans could be cheering him to self destruction. Is this style sustainable? Is it even sane? Unless he’s super human, this guy will hurt himself. Someone please stop him!

Ezekiel’s tweet ignited various reactions from Kenyans. Some agreed with Mr. Mutua that Embarambamba is a danger to himself while others cheered on the dramatics while acknowledging that he has been doing it for years.

In reaction to this, Embarambamba challenged Mutua to support him instead of criticizing him.

