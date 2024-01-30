FA Cup fixtures announced

Manchester City will travel to Luton in the FA cup fifth round, as the draw was announced following a 1-0 over North London side Tottenham.

Nathan Ake’s late goal secured qualification for the Cup holders, while a Cauley Woodrow 96th minute-goal shockingly bundled out Everton in a 2-1 win at Goodison Park. The tie is set to be played at Kenilworth Road.

Newcastle will face a trip to the winners of Monday’s tie between Blackburn and Wrexham.

Chelsea who had to settle for a frustrating 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in Stamford Bridge will travel to Villa Park to settle the tie, with the winner facing the winner of Leeds or Plymouth.

Sixth tier National League South Club Maidstone, pulled off the biggest upset of the Fourth round by beating championship team Ipswich 2-1 setting up a date with the winner of Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Coventry.

The Kent-based side, Maidston are curremtly the lowest ranked team in the competition have also knocked out Barrow and Stevenage, who are both league clubs.

Wolves entertain Brighton at Molineux, while Bournemouth host championship leaders Leicester.

Liverpool will face Watford or Southampton after thrashing Norwich 5-2.

Manchester United who beat Newport 4-2, will face the winner of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND FIXTURES

Chelsea vs Aston Villa v Leeds or Plymouth

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Liverpool vs Watford or Southampton

Bristol City or Forest vs Manchester United

Wolves vs Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry vs Maidstone United

Luton vs Manchester City