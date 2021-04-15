FA cup semi-final:Manchester City and Chelsea face off,Leicester City tackle Southampton

Manchester City will be buoyed by their Champions League semi final qualification when they meet Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final this Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

The match which kicks off 7.30pm east African time will be broadcast live on KBC TV.

Chelsea , who beat Crystal Palace 4-1 in the league last weekend, are currently fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed West Ham United while City are runaway league leaders and are set to clinch the title.

Thomas Tuchel’s side managed to book their spot in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night, despite suffering a 1-0 defeat to Porto in the second leg of their last-eight tie.

Chelsea reached the final of last season’s FA Cup but ultimately fell short as they went down 2-1 to London rivals Arsenal.

Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out. The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in training on Monday, which meant he had to sit out the Champions League quarter-final with Porto.

The other semi final pitting Leicester City against Southampton Fc will be played on Sunday 18th at 8.30pm East African time and will also be broadcast on KBC Channel 1 Tv.

The final is set for May 15th at Wembley Stadium.