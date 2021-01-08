FA CUP:Aston Villa versus Liverpool to go on,KBC TV to air the match

Aston Villa’s FA Cup third-round tie with Liverpool will go ahead tonight despite a “significant” Covid-19 outbreak at the host club. The match will be aired live on KBC Channel 1 TV kicking off at 10.45pm.

The Midlands club will field a team mainly comprised of players from their Under-23 side so the outbreak can be contained within Villa’s first team.

Manager Dean Smith will not attend and Under-23 coach Mark Delaney will take charge of the match .

Those affected went into isolation and a second round of tests was carried out immediately, which produced more positive results on Thursday.

Premier League players returned 40 positive tests this week – more than double the previous weekly high.

Villa’s fixture with Liverpool is not the only third-round tie affected.

Southampton’s game against Shrewsbury on Sunday is off after a significant number of Shrews players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

And Derby’s first-team squad will miss their FA Cup tie at Chorley on Saturday because of an outbreak, meaning players from their U23 and U18 sides will play.

FA FIXTURES

FRIDAY 08/01/2021

Aston Villa Vs Liverpool

SATURDAY 09/01/2021

Everton Vs Rotherham United-3.00pm

Manchester Utd Vs Watford-11.00pm

Arsenal Vs Newcastle

Stoke Vs Leicester

SUNDAY 10/01/2021

Chelsea vs Morecambe-4.30PM

Crawley Town Vs Leeds United

Marine Vs Tottenham Hotspur