FA CUP:Aston Villa versus Liverpool to go on,KBC TV to air the match

Aston Villa’s FA Cup third-round tie with Liverpool will go ahead tonight despite a “significant” Covid-19 outbreak at the host club. The match will be aired live on KBC Channel 1 TV kicking off at 10.45pm.
The Midlands club will field a team mainly comprised of players from their Under-23 side so the outbreak can be contained within Villa’s first team.
Manager Dean Smith will not attend and Under-23 coach Mark Delaney will take charge of the match .
Those affected went into isolation and a second round of tests was carried out immediately, which produced more positive results on Thursday.
Premier League players returned 40 positive tests this week – more than double the previous weekly high.
Villa’s fixture with Liverpool is not the only third-round tie affected.
Southampton’s game against Shrewsbury on Sunday is off after a significant number of Shrews players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.
And Derby’s first-team squad will miss their FA Cup tie at Chorley on Saturday because of an outbreak, meaning players from their U23 and U18 sides will play.
FA FIXTURES
FRIDAY 08/01/2021
Aston Villa Vs Liverpool
SATURDAY 09/01/2021
Everton Vs Rotherham United-3.00pm
Manchester Utd Vs Watford-11.00pm
Arsenal Vs Newcastle
Stoke Vs Leicester
SUNDAY 10/01/2021
Chelsea vs Morecambe-4.30PM
Crawley Town Vs Leeds United
Marine Vs Tottenham Hotspur