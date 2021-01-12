FA CUP:West Ham United through, Liverpool and United face off in 4th Round

English Premier league side West Ham United overcame fifth tier side Stock Port County to proceed to the fourth round of FA Cup.

The national league side Stockport held their own ground for the better part of the match but West Ham struck with ten minute to go through Craig Dawson who scored his first FA cup goal in nine years to hand the David Moyes side a fourth round slot.

Dawson had last scored in FA Cup while turning out for Rochdale against Manchester United in November 2010

West Ham will now face Doncaster Rovers in the fourth round.

Meanwhile Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Non-league Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after beating a depleted Derby County in the third round.

League Two Cheltenham Town are set to welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to Whaddon Road.

The fourth-round ties will be played the weekend of 23-24 January.

Crawley Town, who celebrated a famous 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, will travel to Championship side Bournemouth in the next round.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham will face Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, while Fulham take on Burnley in an all-Premier League tie.

In the draw for the fifth round, Chorley could be rewarded with a tie against 14-time winners Arsenal if the National League North side overcome Wolves and the Gunners beat either Southampton or Shrewsbury.

The ties for the fifth round will take place as midweek matches between 9-11 February.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich

Chorley v Wolves

Millwall v Bristol City

Wycombe v Tottenham

Chelsea v Luton