Facebook awards two Kenyans KSh. 5 Million funding

Samuel Mwaniki and Amakove Wala are 2021 participants in Facebook’s accelerator programme.

Facebook has awarded two Kenyans approximately KSh. 5 Million to grow and help fund their community initiatives. The two Kenyan participants, chosen among 13,000, will also access training, coaching and be the first to try out new products aimed at helping community leaders manage and activate their community.

Samuel Mwaniki was chosen for his Teacher’s Noticeboard Kenya community. Sam started the community in 2013 and currently has 472,000 members. The community brings together teachers in Kenya who share ideas, job vacancies and build national cohesion and integration. Teachers’ Noticeboard Kenya has been the largest online platform in Kenya where teachers can network, share ideas, offer curriculum support resources and discuss problems and solutions affecting education.

The second Kenyan participant is Amakove Wala who founded Wanderlust Diaries LTD in April of 2020. Wanderlust is a community of travellers who share stories and document experiences while promoting sustainable tourism. The community also offers authentic reviews and gives the travel trade a platform to connect and promote their offerings. The community currently boasts 392,200 participants.

Facebook offers mentorship and support to all vibrant community leaders across the world.