Facebook blocks Trump ‘until transition complete’

It went on to say that “Future violations of the Twitter Rules… will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account”.

The 12-hour timer on Mr Trump’s account has expired, but he has not yet tweeted again.

But his account now states that three of his tweets are “no longer available because [they] violated” its rules.

The platform only uses this specific notice in cases when account holders have deleted the post themselves.

This indicates that Mr Trump or one of his associates has taken the action demanded to get the account restored.

When asked whether it had extended its original 12-hour block, a spokeswoman for Twitter said: “We’re continuing to evaluate the situation in real-time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary.”

‘I totally disagree’

Dan Scavino, White House director of social media, has used his own account to publish a statement on the President’s behalf.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” it quoted Mr Trump as saying.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Snapchat also stopped Mr Trump from creating new posts, but did not say if or when it would end the ban. YouTube also removed the video.

His supporters stormed the seat of US government and clashed with police, leading to the death of one woman.