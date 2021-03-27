Facebook freezes Maduro’s page over Covid claim

A Facebook spokesperson told the BBC: “We removed a video posted to President Nicolas Maduro’s page for violating our policies against misinformation about Covid-19 that is likely to put people at risk for harm.

“We follow guidance from the WHO [World Health Organization] that says there is currently no medication to cure the virus. Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only.”

Last year, Facebook deleted a video from Brazil’s President Bolsonaro over a claim that the drug hydroxychloroquine was totally effective in treating the virus. And previously a Twitter post by Mr Maduro about a different fake remedy was also deleted.

It removed another in August that included a video of him falsely asserting that children were “almost immune from Covid-19”.

Covid-19 disinformation on social media is a widespread problem.

A dozen people are responsible for spreading thousands of anti-vaccine posts on Facebook and Twitter, according to analysis by the UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate CCDH).