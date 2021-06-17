Facebook shuts Ethiopian accounts for fake news

Facebook has shut down a network of accounts in Ethiopia which it says are linked to the country’s cyber-security agency, accusing it of posting false and misleading content.

Ethiopia’s Information Network and Security Agency was co-founded and formerly led by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The decision to remove the accounts comes five days ahead of the country’s national elections.

Facebook said the pages and groups were part of a network focused on national news and current affairs.

The accounts were used to post spam and misleading content, as well as criticism of opposition parties and groups, the tech giant said.

That includes the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been in conflict with the country’s defence forces in the northern region of Tigray for the last seven months.

The government is yet to respond to Facebook’s move.