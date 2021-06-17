Facebook shuts Ethiopian accounts for fake news

Written By: BBC

Israel FB post

Facebook has shut down a network of accounts in Ethiopia which it says are linked to the country’s cyber-security agency, accusing it of posting false and misleading content.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Ethiopia’s Information Network and Security Agency was co-founded and formerly led by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Also Read  Soaring e-waste affects health of millions of children, WHO warns

The decision to remove the accounts comes five days ahead of the country’s national elections.

Facebook said the pages and groups were part of a network focused on national news and current affairs.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The accounts were used to post spam and misleading content, as well as criticism of opposition parties and groups, the tech giant said.

Also Read  Garbage: Nairobi among cities in Africa to benefit from circular economy

That includes the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been in conflict with the country’s defence forces in the northern region of Tigray for the last seven months.

Also Read  Meru among 50 cities selected to advance in global innovation competition

The government is yet to respond to Facebook’s move.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR