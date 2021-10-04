Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram suffer outage

Social media services Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram have been hit by a worldwide outage.
All three services are owned by Facebook and could not be accessed over the web or smartphone apps.
For the better part of the evening, Kenyans on the three social media platforms have not been able to access the social media sites following a global outage.
Downdetector, which tracks outages, logged nearly 80,000 reports for WhatsApp and more than 50,000 for Facebook.
Data from the website suggests the outage is affecting users of Facebook services across the world.
Facebook said: “We are aware some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.”
According to Internet World Stats, Kenya had an estimated 10.4 million Facebook users as at the close of 2020.
On the other hand, Global Web Index placed Kenyans as the top users of WhatsApp, a Facebook subsidiary, With 97% active monthly users.
An estimated 3 million Kenyans are using Facebook’s photo sharing app, Instagram.