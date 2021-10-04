Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram suffer outage

Facebook said: “We are aware some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.”

According to Internet World Stats, Kenya had an estimated 10.4 million Facebook users as at the close of 2020.

On the other hand, Global Web Index placed Kenyans as the top users of WhatsApp, a Facebook subsidiary, With 97% active monthly users.

An estimated 3 million Kenyans are using Facebook’s photo sharing app, Instagram.