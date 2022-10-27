Failure isn’t an option, President Dr Ruto tells his Cabinet

President Dr William Ruto says Parliament will create a Platform for Cabinet Secretaries to access the floor of the House for interrogation and oversight.

Speaking after witnessing the swearing in of the Cabinet Secretaries, Dr Ruto said the interaction will provide an avenue for the Cabinet to explain what they are doing, explain the Governments agenda to the people of Kenya among other things.

Dr Ruto urged the Cabinet Secretaries to work together in a respectful manner with elected leaders so that they can implement the government’s development agenda.

The President said all the Cabinet Secretaries have the requisite understanding of their portfolios even as he called for collective responsibility among the team saying if things are not working in a certain Ministry, they should intervene.

He even quoted the bible saying, “He who knows what is right and doesn’t do it, it’s counted against her/him as a sin.”

“I have told you what is right, if you don’t do it you will not only miss heaven but you will also have a problem with me,” He said.

The President congratulated the new Cabinet Secretaries saying he is looking forward to working with each one of them to implement the plans and responsibilities they were given by the people of Kenya.

“In the discharge of your duties, you will have my wholesome support, you have no option other than to succeed, failure isn’t an option, we have a country to look after and we have the people of Kenya watching us,” He said.

The President said Kenya will not be run on the whims of individuals saying he expects the Cabinet Secretaries to uphold the constitution and that the rule of law will be their guiding principle.

“I look forward to listening to you and your advice so that we can manage the affairs of Nation. I don’t have a monopoly of knowledge, you will enrich the plans, and thoughts we have with your advice,” he said.

He was categorical, that he hasn’t appointed a CS for any region, “I expect you to respect your oath of office and serve all Kenyans equally.”

Dr Ruto lauded immediate former Head of Civil Service Joseph Kinyua for his commitment to a peaceful transition.

He also lauded the old cabinet for working with him and for facilitating the smooth transition of administration.