Fairmont the Norfolk reopens with stunning redesigns and tantalising menus

Nairobi’s iconic hotel, Fairmont the Norfolk, has reopened its doors to the public.

Fairmont the Norfolk has finally reopened its doors after being shut down for almost two years. The Norfolk is one of the hotels that suffered major blows due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, rendering dozens of staff jobless.

Mr. Mehdi Morad, the Country General Manager at Accor Kenya, delivered the good news of the hotel’s reopening noting that the hotel is ready to welcome both local and global guests to experience the most unique and breathtaking journey at Fairmont The Norfolk. “The hotel and Accor regional team have worked closely together to ensure they provide the guests with exceptional services and facilities in line with the luxe positioning of the Fairmont brand.” He said.

You can expect to find a stunning redesign of the lounge, bar and restaurant areas. Bright and elegant finishes as well as exciting culinary experiences, come together to combine with the most modern, elegant and diverse tantalising options, all at the historic venue that’s known for its iconic lush garden in the heart of the city.

In addition to its new design, the new Cin Cin cocktail bar, with its wide windows opening in the garden, will offer a selection of signature cocktails. The Garden Restaurant, will introduce a new creative à la carte menu, combining inspirations from around the world and local ingredients. Furthermore, The Tatu restaurant, which will have a dedicated relaunch in June, will celebrate the talent and creativity of renowned Chef Aris.

Besides top-notch service and lush nature in the city centre of Nairobi, the guests will now find at Fairmont The Norfolk, a place dedicated to relaxation, socializing and celebrating, in a modern, iconic and fashionable venue. The Hotel’s Spa will also be ready in 3 weeks to suit the new direction.

Guests visiting the establishment are assured of their safety and convenience. “Rest assured that the safety of our guests and employees is our first priority, and our team will continue to follow official recommendations and guidelines from the local authorities”, Mr. Medi said.