Faisal Farid: Pioneering sustainable agriculture and community development in Kenya

In the heart of Kenya’s agricultural and aquaculture landscape, a visionary entrepreneur is collaborating with key players to make a positive difference in sustainable farming practices and community development.

Faisal Farid, the Founder, and CEO of Maxim Agri & Samakgro brings three decades of proven leadership to the forefront, steering the company toward innovative solutions that maximise yields while prioritizing eco-friendly initiatives.

Under Faisal Farid’s leadership, Maxim Agri has set a bold goal—to maximise land yields, cattle & fish through eco-friendly solutions that efficiently use water resources and mitigate methane emissions. Their dedication to sustainability is exemplified by a recent collaboration with Bio Foods Kenya and the Nakuru County Government to enhance the quality of milk production among local farmers in Nakuru.

Farid hints at Maxim Agri’s upcoming contribution to this project: “And very soon, Maxim will support this endeavour with the best quality Aflatoxin-compliant and energy-protein balanced feed. Stay tuned.” This underscores the company’s commitment to providing quality products to bolster agricultural practices and improve the quality of the end products for the Kenyan consumer.

Before venturing into Maxim Agri, Faisal Farid left an indelible mark on the corporate world during his 20-year tenure at PepsiCo. Rising from the ranks of a Trade and Marketing Manager to the CEO position, West Asia Farid played a pivotal role in launching iconic PepsiCo brands, including Lays Wavy, Mountain Dew, Aquafina, and Tropicana. His strategic prowess led PepsiCo’s marketing strategies in over 40 countries in the Middle East, Africa & Central Asia as V.P. of Marketing.

Farid’s journey extends beyond the boardroom; it weaves into the fabric of community development and education. As a trustee and board member, he has overseen impactful projects funded by USAID, such as the Dairy Rural Development Fund, benefitting villages in Punjab. His involvement in the Punjab Population Innovation Fund aimed to find alternative and innovative ways to control population growth and expand family planning services.

Additionally, Faisal Farid’s commitment to education is exemplified by his contributions to the Punjab Skills Development Fund, uplifting critical skills in underserved districts of Punjab. His engagement with university projects, including overseeing curriculum development and introducing technology and computer skills to veterinary graduates at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pakistan, demonstrates a dedication to bridging the gap between academia and industry. Finally, his contribution to his Alma Mater-Lahore University of Management Sciences as a Member of the board of trustees includes starting new disciplines and schools at this premier University.

As Maxim Agri extends its reach to Kenya- after Sri Lanka & Pakistan- Faisal Farid’s expertise and commitment to sustainable agriculture are poised to impact the country’s agribusiness landscape.

The collaborative efforts with Bio Foods Kenya and the Nakuru County Government, on the one hand, and with Victory Farm – the largest fish farm in Kenya, are a testament to his vision for a more sustainable and prosperous future for Kenyan farmers. The world eagerly awaits the positive changes that Maxim Agri & Samakgro are bound to bring to Kenya.