Faith and Brigid eye records in Brussels diamond league meeting

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei and Olympic champion Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon will attempt to attack the world record at the Memmorial Van Damme diamond league in Brussels Belgium tonight.

Kosgei who is also the reigning Chicago marathon where she set the current world record of 2:14:04, will be taking to the track in the one hour women’s race with a clear target of breaking the world record.

Kosgei will battle it out with two times world champion Sifan Hassan of Nethelands,world Under – 18 bronze medalist Sheila Chelangat and Eva Cherono with a couple of Ethiopians in the race.

1500 meters Olympic champion Kipyegon, will attempt to break the 1000 meters world record .

Kipyegon who also won the world tittle in 2017 over 1500 meters ,missed the world record in Monaco Diamond league by only 17 hundredths of a second on 14th last month .

The current world record of 2:28:98 is held by Russian Svetlana Masterkova set 1996 at the Memmorial Van Damme.

Other Kenyans against Kipyegon tonight include 2018 world under 18 silver medalist in 2000m sc Mercy Chepkurui and former Africa junior champion Fancy Cherono.

The Women’s 1000m replaces the 4 x 400m Mixed Relay event.

Multiple Olympic and world champion in 5000m and 10000m Mo Farah of Britain, will return to the track with an attempt to attack the world record in the one hour men’s race ,but will battle it out with Kenyans Kelvin Kiptum,Peter Kiprotich and Robert Keter.

The 1500m men’s race will see Boaz Kiprugut,Evans Kipchumba and Collins Kipruto square it out with the two times European champion Jakob Ingebresten from Norway

The AG Memorial Van Damme exceptionally will be held behind closed doors, due to the corona-crisis and will be the fourth diamond league since resumption las month after Monaco, Stockholm and Lausanne legs.