Faith Kipyegon wins 5,000m world title in Budapest

In yet another glorious moment in a record and medal-laden year on the track, Kenya’s middle-distance running “queen” Faith Kipyegon completed a brace of World titles after winning the women’s 5,000m race final at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest.

Faith held off a late surge from the defending champion Sifan Hassan to cross the line in 14:53.88 to win her second gold medal at the event after bagging the women’s 1,500m last week.

Hassan was placed second 14:54.11 as World cross country champion Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet won bronze in 14:54.33 while another Kenyan in the race Margaret Kipkemboi wound up fourth.

Meanwhile former World Under 20 champion Emmanuel Korir won silver after finishing second in the men’s final after clocking 1.44.53 behind race winner Canada’s Marco Arop who won gold in 1.44.24

Ben Pattison of great Britain was placed third in 1.44.83 to take home Bronze.