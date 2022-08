Politicians in the country have been urged to refrain from politicising the Presidential election petition before the Supreme court and but await the court`s verdict. Thousands of pilgrims who had gathered in Nakuru for peace prayers cautioned that the intense bickering between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio La Umoja politicians over the contentious Presidential election results risks polarising the country and undermine the peace that has prevailed during the electioneering period.

