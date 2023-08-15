‘Fake’ lawyer arrested in Maragua, Murang’a County

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has necessitated arrest of a quack lawyer practicing in Murang’a county and its jurisdictions.

Faith Waitherero was arrested at her office in Maragua town where she has been practicing from, and taken to Maragua police station where she recorded a statement.

Law Society of Kenya Chairman, Murang’a County Ndegwa Mbui said that it will be very risky for anyone who might have been given advocate services by Lady Waitherero for any affidavit or agreement done under her advocacy cannot stand any case and people might lose their property or incur huge losses on such an agreement.

Stephen Mbugua of LSK who had accompanied Mbui on this mission narrated how Waithera was nabbed at her office sending a warning to anyone who is impersonating as a lawyer and is not registered and accredited by LSK.

“Unfortunately she is not an advocate and she was presenting to be a commissioner for oaths where she proceeded to offer that service despite the fact that she knew she is not qualified to do so,” he noted.

The two advocates called on Kenyans to be careful of such impersonators and to always find out whether someone is legally practicing or not before engaging into any agreements with such persons.

“We are calling upon members of public to provide information on any persons they think or find is pretending to be Counsel and offering legal services,” he said.