Fake Nakuru ‘magistrate’ detained for 14 days

Police have been granted 14 days to continue holding the fake Nakuru ‘magistrate’ Victor Kiprono Ng’eno.

Ng’eno was on Tuesday arraigned before senior resident magistrate Rose Obata and charged with obtaining money by false pretences and impersonation.

Obata in her ruling said she was persuaded by the miscellaneous application by the police directing the suspect to be held until October 26.

She said there were compelling reasons to detain Ng’eno to allow police to collect more evidence from new complainants and also establish the suspect’s identity.

Police Inspector Elias Baya who is the lead investigator in the case had pleaded for more time to conduct investigations after more complaints were lodged against the suspect.

Ng’eno was arrested on October 9 at Shabaab estate outskirts of Nakuru town on suspicion of obtaining money by false pretence and impersonation, where he falsely presented himself as a magistrate stationed at Nakuru law courts with intent to commit fraud.

Before his arrest, Ng’eno is said to have falsely obtained Sh 1.6 million from Samuel Soi on diverse dates between March 15, 2018, and December 31, 2019, one of many cases lodged at the DCI regional office in Nakuru.

According to police, the suspect posed as a brother of former Energy now devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter claiming he was in a position to help Soi secure a job for his children at the Kenya Pipeline Nakuru branch.

According to the victims’ lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich, who is also acting for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Judiciary, the suspect was not listed as a judicial officer.