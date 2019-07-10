Fake news identified as biggest challenge facing media industry

Fake news has been identified as the biggest challenge facing the media industry.

A report by TIFA Research Wednesday shows that while the media remains a powerful medium of communication, fake news is denting its image and eroding the credibility of the media.

This report further indicates that competition from global digital media platforms such video on demand such as Netflix, Showmax, growth of digital media, worldwide advertising platforms such as Google and Facebook are eating into Kenya’s advertising market share.

The report by TIFA Research a market research company offering market, social and sports research paints a bleak picture on the Kenyan media landscape.

The report released in Nairobi shows that media remains the most trusted information source in Kenya and therefore can make a positive contribution to the country.

It further indicates that the media is under compulsion to develop appropriate content that promotes national development and social cohesion.

Meanwhile, majority of Kenyans at 80% feel that the taxes charged at the county level since devolution have gone up.

The high taxation, however, does not reflect on the economic development as 59% of Kenyans say the economic development in the counties has gone down.

The Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations (KARA) commissioned IpsosKenya to carry out a service delivery survey on five major Counties in Kenya (Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru and Uasin Gishu). The main objective of the survey was to ascertain public perception on specific service delivery areas in the five Counties, with the aim of identifying where the Counties have performed well and areas that need improvement.

Specifically, the survey focused on evaluating levels of Public Participation; Ease of Doing Business and Status of Entrepreneurship; Human Development Indicators and Environmental Trends in the five Counties.

The report also indicated that 57% of Kenyans raised concerns on the too many levies the counties are using for revenue generation in the county, with 13 % saying there is limited county information such as expenditure that is easily accessible to the public.

However, 49% say they are satisfied with the performance of their counties.

On Public Participation, The survey found out that Participation in county meetings and in county budget processes were the main ways associated with public participation by majority of the respondents (75%). Kisumu County had the highest number (82%) of respondents who associated public participation with participation in county meetings and in county budget process. Only 12% of respondents belonged to citizen groups to engage the county government.

Uasin Gishu county had the highest number, (14%) of respondents said they are in a citizen group.Among the respondents belonging to citizen group, majority of them (78%) belong to a community based organization.Only 20% of respondents have ever participated in a meeting organized by the county government where development issues were discussed. Uasin Gishu had the highest number (29%) while Nairobi had the lowest (13%) of respondents who have ever participated in a meeting organized by the county government. Majority (59%) of respondents who have ever attended a meeting organized by the county government asked a question.

Construction and improvements of roads was the main development project discussed during the meetings organized by the county governments. Majority (60%) of respondents prefer the county meetings to discuss development projects and budget to take less than 3 hours. Majority (60%) of respondents are aware of a development projects implemented by the county government.

Majority (49%) of respondents are satisfied with the performance of their county government. Kisumu County had the highest (60%) of respondents who were satisfied with the performance of their county government while Nakuru had the least (38%).

On Ease of doing business and status of entrepreneurship, the survey found out that 32% of respondents have a concern when it comes to revenue generation within their county government. Majority (57%) of respondents mentioned that there are too many taxes/levies with the way their county is generating revenue. Most (64%) of Kisumu residents felt that there is poor revenue collection/accountability systems.

Majority (80%) mentioned that since introduction of devolution taxes have gone up. Since devolution most of the respondents (59%) feel that their well-being has gone down. Nakuru has the highest number (65%) of respondents who feel their well-being has gone down.

On Human Development Indicators the survey found out that, Majority of respondents (61%) mentioned that National government is responsible for education, while 47% and 44% of respondents mentioned that medical services and trade development are under the county government respectively. Kisumu and Nakuru Counties had the highest number (25%) of respondents who think that education is the responsibility of the county government. Since introduction of devolution most respondents feel that access to various services has improved. With introduction of devolution access to education has improved for most (64%) respondents.

Kisumu County has the highest number (72%) of respondents who reported an improvement in accessing education. With introduction of devolution access to health has improved for most (59%) respondents. Kisumu County has the highest number (69%) of respondents who reported an improvement in accessing health. With introduction of devolution access to trade development has improved for most (35%) respondents. Kisumu County has the highest number (41%) of respondents who reported an improvement in accessing trade development.

On Environmental Trends, the survey found out that, Forest conservation is the most known (67%) area of conservation and protection of the natural world to the respondents. Majority of respondents mentioned that the areas of natural world are important for Kenya.

The Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations (KARA) is the umbrella body representing the voice and proactive action of Resident Associations on consumers and taxpayers rights countrywide.