Fake sugar seized in Kayole, five suspects arrested

Inspectors from the Anti-Counterfeit Authority have impounded 450 bags worth Ksh5M of counterfeit sugar from Ventures Green Stores in Chokaa area Kayole Nairobi.

The multi-agency operation included Kenya police based in Kayole.

STING OPERATION: Our Inspectors together with @DCI_Kenya last night impounded 450 bags of counterfeit sugar worth KSH 5m from Green Ventures Stores in Chokaa Kayole Nairobi. 5 suspects arrested & assisting in further investigations.@halake_elema @FloraMutahi @Wanyamamusiambo pic.twitter.com/LS6pKY3MSx — ACA KENYA (@ACAKenya) August 16, 2019



Five suspects found repackaging the said sugar were arrested and are assisting in further investigations.

The sugar labelled Not For Sale was suspected to belong to World Food Programme from the samples collected.

Repackaging of sugar into local trademarks amounts to offence since it is an of counterfeiting.

The officers collected the exhibits and other samples for further analysis and safe custody.

The suspects names are Hassan Ibrahim, Geoffrey Mutua, Moses Murigi Irungu, Elkana Waro Omache and Nancy Wanja Kitonga to be charged under several counts of the Anti-Counterfeit Act together with other laws of Kenya after final investigations.

Members of public are advised to report to the authorities any suspicious dealings in trade in counterfeit since counterfeit trade affects the health and safety of Kenyans and kills local industries.