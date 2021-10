Fallen 5000m athlete Agnes Tirop was Saturday laid to rest in a sorrowful ceremony in her parents home in Kapnyamisa Village, Mosoriot, Nandi County . Ministry of Sports and Athletics Kenya officials as well as hundreds of athletes turned up to pay their last respects to the World Beaterwho was found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13.

