False information complicating contact tracing

Those turning up for the ongoing Covid-19 targeted testing in high-risk areas have been warned against providing false information.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said contact tracing had been complicated by those giving wrong contacts and telephone numbers.

“On targeted testing, we have noticed a disturbing trend of individuals who provide wrong contacts and telephone numbers during testing. Once the results are out, such individuals then become unavailable. This is serious considering that some of them have tested positive and we are unable to trace them. The consequence of not doing so, particularly when one tests positive can be disastrous” he said.

The CAS urged Kenyans to turn up for mass testing saying the government will foot the treatment and quarantine costs for those who will turn out positive together with their contacts.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said the targeted testing in Nairobi and Mombasa listed as red zones was aimed at identifying those who have the virus for treatment and to protect others from contracting the disease.

“The targeted testing is precisely aimed at achieving this. For those who will be positive, together with their contacts, I wish to remind our people that the Government shall meet the cost of treatment and quarantine. Our people should therefore not be afraid to come out for testing”.

While thanking residents of Eastleigh, Old Town estates mostly inhabited by Muslims for being calm and understanding during the entire month of Ramadhan, Dr Aman said the restrictions and measures in place have been advocated for in the interest of public good, and to contain the spread of infections.

He said the partial lockdown measures will not be extended further than needed, if strictly adhere to the containment measures.

“As Government, we are aware what these measures have inconvenienced and complicated the lives of Kenyans, including limiting religious activities and gatherings. I can assure you, just as His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta said yesterday, the partial lockdown measures would not go on longer than necessary, and will be reviewed if Kenyans follow the containment measures in order to reduce the number of infections and flatten our curve”, he assured.

Muslims countrywide celebrated Eid indoors, devoid of the pomp and religious activities that have always been part of the culture and tradition in observing Ramadhan due to the coronavirus crisis.

He congratulated acting Director-General Dr. Patrick Amoth for his election as the Vice President of the World Health Organization Executive Board.

This is a major accomplishment to one of our own and it shows the confidence with which we are being recognized in the global arena”, Dr. Rashid Aman said.