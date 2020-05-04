Families affected by floods in Busia County receive donations

Western Regional Commissioner(RC) Pauline Dola has assured families affected by floods in Busia County of the government’s commitment to protecting lives.

Speaking after assessing the evacuation process at Budalangi High School on Sunday, Dola emphasised the government is determined to ensure that no life is lost through coronavirus and floods that is currently affecting the country.

“At this moment, our priority is to evacuate those who have been displaced,” she said adding that more Lorries have been mobilised from other counties in the region to help in the exercise.

The RC urged the local residents to cooperate with the emergency response team carrying out the exercise noting that some had remained adamant until their homes were submerged.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Dola at the same time encouraged those who have been displaced by floods to seek accommodation from relatives in safer grounds adding that it will be cheaper and safer as compared to temporary camps

‘I want to urge those living near river Yala, Nzoia and Malakisi to be alert because this year’s floods is unusual,” she said adding that such magnitude of water has never been experienced in the area since the establishment of dykes along River Nzoia.

She encouraged those camping at the Public schools to adhere to the Ministry of Health directives with a view to controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala urged those who have refused to vacate their flooded homes to leave immediately warning that they risked being evicted forcefully.

“We will not watch as you die, because our role is to protect lives,” he said adding that the government will take care of them at the temporary camps.

More than 3,000 households in Bunyala Sub County have been displaced with three people reported to have died in floodwaters.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Red Cross distributed non-food items to 120 families at Obaro and villages within Bunyala Sub County.

West Kenya Regional Manager, Hellen Cherut said the items include tents, blankets, kitchen sets, soap, jerrycans, sleeping mats and water purifying chemicals.

Cherut added that the organisation is yet to assess the situation at Bunyala South and assist the affected victims.