Families affected by floods in Narok County receive donations

The Government through the Ministry of Devolution has provided foodstuffs and construction materials to 100 families affected by flash floods in Emarti area in Trans Mara West Sub County.

Speaking during the distribution of the food, Devolution Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli said the Government remains committed to rescuing those affected by floods but cautioned residents to move to higher grounds as the rains continue to pound most parts of the Country.

He spoke at Emarti primary school where he distributed 15, 000 bags of rice, 24, 000 iron sheets and nails for reconstruction of new houses.

“Those living near flooded rivers and are at risk of mudslide should move to higher grounds. So far, the Government has spent over Ksh 240 million to rescue families affected by floods and mudslide.” Sunkuli said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He decried that due to the heavy rains that have persisted since September last year, most of the roads in the rural areas are now impassable but assured that the County and National Government will work together to renovate the roads.

Trans Mara West Sub County Deputy County Commissioner Mohammed Hassan Noor lauded those living on higher grounds for raising alarm when the over 100 families were hit by the floods thereby averted casualties.

He also reminded able residents to consider the vulnerable members of the community like persons living with disability as they are the most affected when such calamities happened.

Meanwhile, Narok County Governor Samuel Tunai distributed foodstuffs, mosquito nets, blankets, soaps and masks to about 175 families in Enooseyia, Ildamat, Kikuyian, Keekonyokie wards in Narok that were also recently affected by the ongoing flash floods.

Speaking at Enoosoiya Primary School in Narok East where he was distributing foodstuffs, the Governor also cautioned those living in risky areas to move immediately to avert more damages.

The Governor called on ward representatives to do an assessment of high-risk areas and recommend measures that should be taken immediately.

An assessment done by local leaders noted that over 50 acres of land in Segerot and Nambua where prone to mudslides and residents were advised to move from the area.

Tunai asked residents to plant trees in a bid to conserve the environment and control the speed of water saying the disaster being witnessed today was because of the past human behaviour of clearing trees and bushes for agriculture.

Area Member of Parliament Ken Aramat reminded the public that tree planting was essential in the area as a measure to control mudslides and asked the process to be done through the County forest department.