Families appeal for help to bury victims of Ruiru wedding tragedy

The families of seven people who perished when an underground water reservoir sank during a wedding ceremony in Ruiru last Saturday are appealing for financial support to bury their loved ones.

They spoke even as Kiambu County leaders led by Governor Kimani Wamatangi, area MP Simon King’ara and Kiambu Woman Rep Ann Wamuratha donated more than Ksh600,000 towards burial expenses.

Speaking during prayers for four of the deceased at Fort Jesus estate in Ruiru’s Biashara ward, relatives said the burial expenses were too much to bear as they lacked finances whereas some would be laid to rest in far-away places.

Among the victims are two young girls Lucy Njeri Kamau and Vallin Wanjiru 7 and 5 years who will be buried in Baringo and Embu Counties respectively.

The other five are women, three of whom come from Mataara area in Gatundu and two from Ruiru.

Wamatangi donated Ksh 300,000, King’ara Ksh 150,000 while Wamuratha gave Ksh 50,000. Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah sent his donation of Ksh 100,000.

The Governor said the tragedy which left more than 20 people injured was a big blow, coming months after several others died when buildings collapsed at various areas in the county.

King’ara said 32 people sunk into the underground water storage and thanked locals for their shift rescue efforts since a fire engine could not access the scene.

Wamuratha said although nobody should be blamed for tragedy owners of buildings should inspect the structures to prevent such disasters.