Families implore govt to evacuate kin from Wuhan, China

Families of Kenyans living in Wuhan City of China are pleading with the government to evacuate their kin back home.

The relatives are afraid that besides fears of catching the deadly coronavirus, their loved ones are likely to run out of basic supplies owing to a lockdown in the area of residence in China.

Lilian Morara a mother of three is a spouse to one of the students locked down in Wuhan City of Hubei Province in China.

She says her family has known no peace since the COVID-19 Outbreak in China in December 2019. All she wants is reunion with the father of her children.

Dr. Duke Obonyo, whose wife has been in Wuhan for the last two years is worried of his spouse’s condition. Fears of catching the virus aside, Obonyo is worried that his wife might starve to death.

Teresiah, whose son is locked in an apartment in Wuhan shares the same predicament.

The senate has also called for government’s support to its citizens in Wuhan. Early this month, the government hinted that it was not necessary to evacuate the students from China.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau said the Ministry was coordinating with the government of the People’s Republic of China on the safety of the students.

Kenya has so far encountered at least 13 coronavirus alert cases, which have all tested negative.

According to the ministry of health, Kenya now has the capacity to test the virus. Laboratories at the National Influenza Centre hosted at the National Public Health Laboratories and Kenya Medical Research Institute will begin testing samples.