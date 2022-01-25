Families may need help with energy bills, says IMF expert

Surging food and energy prices drove inflation to 5.4% in the 12 months to December, up from 5.1% the month before, in a blow to struggling families.

The International Monetary Fund expressed concern that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could see energy prices go even higher and stay there for longer.

Its first deputy managing director, Gita Gopinath, backed the idea of help with spiralling energy bills in the UK.

That intervention could be helpful to the Treasury, which is currently deciding what type of help could be given to mitigate a £50-a-month rise in bills.

Some MPs want the government to delay its announced rise in National Insurance, especially after lower-than-expected public borrowing figures.